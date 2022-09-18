Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/18/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, September 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in gameday mode preparing for the New York Jets.

Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EDT.

It goes without saying that Browns fans are incredibly excited about this game.

Vehicles were lined up to get into the Muni Lot hours before it opened.

Check out my TikTok (recorded on Saturday night) detailing my thoughts about the game.

@brownsspice

#NYJvsCLE #Browns #NFL

♬ original sound – Wendi Oliveros

 

1. Thomas Honored At Halftime

Joe Thomas is being inducted into the Browns Legends program at halftime.

Thomas is one of the strongest advocates and best cheerleaders for his former team.

Though he played in the very difficult years, he is elated to see the Browns turning it around.

Coach Stefanski invited Thomas to lead the players in a huddle during Saturday afternoon’s walkthrough.

There may not be a better person to hype up the team for today.

Speaking of Thomas, he was out on the town Saturday night celebrating with Browns fans.

No one would object if Thomas got an office in Berea.

He has influenced this roster.

Myles Garrett reflected on Thomas’s legacy with the organization, both as a player and as an advisor.

 

2. Brownie the Elf’s Debut

Besides Thomas’s event at halftime, Brownie the Elf also makes his return to Cleveland, and thanks to the fans’ votes, he will be prominently positioned on the 50-yard line.

Brownie the Elf has been in the nationwide conversation this week.

Most Browns fans are happy about this change to the field.

While paying homage to the history of Brownie the Elf dating back to Paul Brown’s days and undoing one of Art Modell’s bad decisions of wiping him out, this is something fans are looking forward to seeing today and in all of the home games in 2022.

Happy Game Day Browns fans!

 

Cleveland Browns Vs. New York Jets Score Predictions

No more pages to load