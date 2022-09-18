Browns Nation News And Notes (9/18/22)

It is Sunday, September 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in gameday mode preparing for the New York Jets.

Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EDT.

It goes without saying that Browns fans are incredibly excited about this game.

Vehicles were lined up to get into the Muni Lot hours before it opened.

Over 100 cars and trucks queuing for in the muni lot tailgate that opens at 5am tomorrow #Browns fans are the best in the NFL !!! pic.twitter.com/km78qWDGXV — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 17, 2022

Check out my TikTok (recorded on Saturday night) detailing my thoughts about the game.

1. Thomas Honored At Halftime

Joe Thomas is being inducted into the Browns Legends program at halftime.

Thomas is one of the strongest advocates and best cheerleaders for his former team.

Though he played in the very difficult years, he is elated to see the Browns turning it around.

Coach Stefanski invited Thomas to lead the players in a huddle during Saturday afternoon’s walkthrough.

There may not be a better person to hype up the team for today.

Speaking of Thomas, he was out on the town Saturday night celebrating with Browns fans.

Partying with Joe Thomas @joethomas73 true Cleveland legend

different league at necking jäger bombs 💣 Vs me … Uk 🇬🇧 0 – 1 USA 🇺🇸

…. go #Browns pic.twitter.com/lU2S2Rfu2s — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 18, 2022

No one would object if Thomas got an office in Berea.

He has influenced this roster.

Myles Garrett reflected on Thomas’s legacy with the organization, both as a player and as an advisor.

2. Brownie the Elf’s Debut

Besides Thomas’s event at halftime, Brownie the Elf also makes his return to Cleveland, and thanks to the fans’ votes, he will be prominently positioned on the 50-yard line.

the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Brownie the Elf has been in the nationwide conversation this week.

Most Browns fans are happy about this change to the field.

While paying homage to the history of Brownie the Elf dating back to Paul Brown’s days and undoing one of Art Modell’s bad decisions of wiping him out, this is something fans are looking forward to seeing today and in all of the home games in 2022.

Art Modell tried to erase Brownie the Elf when he took ownership of the team. Today is a victory for all of Cleveland. https://t.co/0HDMlfY8S1 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 13, 2022

Happy Game Day Browns fans!