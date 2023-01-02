Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Is Kareem Hunt Playing His Final Game For The Browns?

Is Kareem Hunt Playing His Final Game For The Browns?

By

Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following their 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

When folks talk about Kevin Stefanski and analytics, they’re usually concerned about third-down tendencies and run/pass ratios.

But analytics is a little different to the Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Tweaking the Browns’ roster is not just a matter of signing enough linebackers or making sure a kicker is available.

It also involves a Tetris-like puzzle of contracts, guarantees, and terms designed to shift needs and priorities each season.

And right now, it looks like running back Kareem Hunt is an extra piece.

Hunt saw just 3 touches in the Browns’ win over the Commanders Sunday.

Back in the preseason, he asked for a trade when the Browns declined to discuss an extension.

And as Deshaun Watson provides a preview of the next era of Browns football, it looks like Kareem Hunt won’t be a part of it.

 

Why Not Re-Sign Hunt? 

Cleveland drafted Jerome Ford last season, and it is notable how many analysts compare him to Hunt.

But the obvious replacement theory is muted by the dearth of rushers on the roster for 2023.

Nick Chubb and Ford are the only two unless Cleveland designates Demetric Felton as a running back again.

Practice squad rusher John Kelly is available to compete, but it seems unlikely Berry is relying on him to make the team.

Cleveland can always sign D’Ernest Johnson to a minimum-rate deal if he is willing to come back.

Johnson tested the restricted market to no avail last season, but he is unrestricted this year with a $2.5 million value per Spotrac.

There are a plethora of other quality rushers available in free agency, only one of whom made more than Hunt this season.

Many will be re-signed by their current teams, but Berry can find a serviceable veteran for a fraction of Hunt’s contract.

 

Offensive Game Plan Changing? 

Deshaun Watson’s official arrival won’t come until next September’s season opener.

He hasn’t been worth watching much this season, save for the second half of Sunday’s game.

But there are justifiable rumors that Kevin Stefanski will open things up for him in 2023.

Watson’s 3 touchdown passes gave a glimpse of what the Browns and their fans hope to see each week.

Nick Chubb would thrive in a pass-first offense, where 14 carries for 104 yards will seem like an off week.

But it doesn’t leave much room for the second rusher, especially at the price Hunt should command.

Re-signing Johnson or adding a cheap veteran, along with drafting another young gun is the economical approach.

There are free agent running backs available all season, mitigating the need to sign a top-notch backup upfront.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Postgame Victory Speech

1 hour ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/2/23)

4 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Studs And Duds From Browns Victory Over The Commanders

16 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James Comments On Deshaun Watson's Performance

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Fans React To Browns Victory Over The Commanders

18 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Report: Clowney Clears Concussion Protocol

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/1/23)

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns, Commanders Game

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Commanders

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Place Another LB On Injured Reserve

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Washington Commanders Score Predictions

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/31/22)

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Myles Garrett Comments On His Benching

3 days ago

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Ex Browns QB Joshua Dobbs Throws First NFL TD

3 days ago

Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns after a bobble snap during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joe Woods Explains Why The Run Defense Has Been Poor

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/30/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Will Get His First Start

4 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Tries To Stay Mum About Peach Bowl

4 days ago

tim couch

Tim Couch's Postworkout Photo Captures Fans' Attention

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/29/22)

4 days ago

cleveland browns

Former Browns Player Signs With The Raiders

5 days ago

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Good News For Sunday's Game

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has A Clear Message For The Washington Commanders

5 days ago

Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

5 days ago

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Postgame Victory Speech

No more pages to load