Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Postgame Victory Speech

The Cleveland Browns had a great team win on Sunday with a Week 17 victory over the Washington Commanders by the score of 24-10.

In many ways, it was the best game of the season for the Browns in all three facets of the game.

This was pointed out in detail by Coach Kevin Stefanski in his postgame locker room speech that he opened with the words “Way to Compete.”

What Stefanski Said

Coach Stefanski pointed out the success of the defense with three takeaways.

Grant Delpit led the way with two interceptions, and Denzel Ward also had one.

Grant Delpit : 7 tackles, 1 for loss & 2 INT's (3 INT's in his last 2 games)

Grant Delpit : 7 tackles, 1 for loss & 2 INT's (3 INT's in his last 2 games)

Denzel Ward : 1 tackle & an INT

He also lauded the offense for three passing touchdowns (Deshaun Watson threw two to Amari Cooper, and one to Donovan Peoples-Jones) and for Nick Chubb being the stability on the ground with over 100 yards.

The Washington Commanders were fighting for a playoff spot today. Don't let anyone Diminish the significance of Deshaun Watson throwing 3 second half TDs against a team with their season on the line. pic.twitter.com/4O6dzb8heD — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) January 1, 2023

Nick with room to work!

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ebroEOU3A7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023

The offense took care of the ball and had no turnovers.

The special teams had a great day also.

Cade York made all of his kicks including three extra points and a 37-yard field goal.

The Browns Successfully Made Adjustments

For a team that has been criticized for its inability to make adjustments, in Week 17, the offense adjusted and improved as the game went on.

The Browns were losing 7-3 at halftime, but they came back to score 21 second-half points and continued to hold the Commanders’ offense who only scored 3 points after the half.

Defensive play was consistent and on point; this team looked as prepared and energized as it has in weeks.

Of course, there are no playoffs ahead for the 2022 Browns, but team wins like this one bode well for 2023.