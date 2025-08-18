Isaiah Bond Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns officially have a new wide receiver.

They’ve signed undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Bond to a three-year deal.

The University of Texas product recently shared his thoughts on getting a chance in the NFL.

“I’m super excited to be a Cleveland Brown,” Bond told Cleveland.com. “After my top 30 pre-draft visit, this is where I always wanted to be. Unfortunately, things were delayed, but thanks to Mr. [Jimmy] Haslam, Mr. [Andrew] Berry, coach [Kevin] Stefanski and coach [Tommy] Rees, I’m signed and ready to get to work with my new teammates.”

Bond will be reunited with offensive coordinator Rees, who coached him at Alabama before he transferred.

The 21-year-old was projected as a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he visited with multiple teams.

Then, he was arrested on sexual assault charges, and he went undrafted.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict him, meaning he wouldn’t face further criminal charges.

The Browns signed him shortly after, and while there’s still a chance that he will be subject to NFL discipline, no suspension seems imminent.

Bond can be a solid pickup for the Browns, who didn’t draft a wide receiver and lost Luke Floriea to an injury.

Bond had 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns in 41 games for Alabama and Texas.

He posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and impressed scouts with his athleticism and route-running.

Jerry Jeudy leads the Browns’ wide receivers, with Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter behind him.

Bond will have some catching up to do after missing so much of the offseason, but the door is wide open for him to make an impact right away.

