Jack Conklin Makes Bold Statement About Return

While the Browns’ fans focused this offseason on the recovery of quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb, several other athletes on last year’s roster are also returning from season-ending injuries in 2024.

Cleveland offensive tackle Jack Conklin is among them.

The veteran is recovering from multiple surgeries he endured after leaving the 2023 season-opening win over Cincinnati on September 10, 2023.

For the first time this offseason, Conklin is speaking out about his recovery process.

The tackle shared a strong statement on Instagram late Saturday night, telling the Browns’ fans he was ready to return for the 2024 season.

“I talked to (Nick Chubb) and there may be one dark knight but the first person to rise from the pit was bane! (sic)” Conklin captioned his photographs, adding the #Imback hashtag to the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Conklin (@jack_conklin78)

Conklin thanked his wife – Caitlyn – for her support throughout the rehabilitation process, noting that she was his “rock.”

In addition to a picture of the iconic DC villain, Conklin posted a pair of pictures of him and his wife celebrating their relationship.

Chubb responded to the post with a pair of emojis, sharing a Bat image and a face with a wind stream from the nose graphic.

Words of any sort on social media are few and far between for the offensive tackle.

Conklin has been quiet on social media for nearly three years, posting very little on either Instagram or Twitter before these pictures and his statement since 2020.

