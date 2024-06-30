Nick Chubb Update Targets Early-Season Action As Goal

It’s been almost nine months since Cleveland Browns fans have seen running back Nick Chubb on the field after the veteran suffered a gruesome injury in Week 2’s contest against Pittsburgh last season.

Chubb nor the team have publicly announced a target return date for the season, but a new update on the running back will please a fanbase ready to see the star’s return.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared the update on Twitter, noting Chubb’s progress is encouraging enough that the running back could be back well before previously thought.

“While things can change and a specific game on the #Browns’ 2024 schedule cannot be pinpointed for his return, I’m told the goal is for Chubb to return to the field for game action in an earlier part of the 2024 season,” Weiskopf wrote.

Chubb is “ahead of schedule,” Weiskopf wrote while sharing videos of the running back working out with other athletes in two videos.

The second video Weiskopf shared was of Chubb using his previously injured knee, bouncing on it while balancing a football in his arm.

Chubb is now running “nearly full speed in a straight line,” a progression that will allow him to move toward the next step in returning to the field.

The running back’s next portion of rehabilitation will be cutting laterally, and how he performs with these exercises will go a long way toward determining how soon Chubb can return.

Weiskopf also noted that during his recovery, Chubb has been working out with a strength coach from his high school.

