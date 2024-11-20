Jack Conklin Reveals Update On His Health

The Cleveland Browns face a critical test in Week 12, squaring off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Despite their 2-8 record, the Browns have found new energy with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

They’ll need every bit of that spark as they welcome a Steelers team riding an impressive five-game winning streak.

At the heart of this matchup stands Browns right tackle Jack Conklin, who faces the formidable challenge of containing TJ Watt.

The Steelers’ defensive powerhouse continues to strengthen his case for Defensive Player of the Year, but Conklin’s performance could prove pivotal in the Browns’ bid to shake up the AFC North standings.

Conklin recently addressed his recovery from last season’s devastating knee injuries, which included tears to his ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus.

Speaking to News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice, he expressed optimism about his progress:

“I feel great. I feel really good. I think the confidence is all back and I feel good moving out there. So just keep on stacking games and feeling better and better.”

The veteran tackle’s journey back to the field has been marked by countless hours of rehabilitation and physical therapy, with his focus remaining steadily on long-term improvement.

Since entering the NFL in 2016 with the Titans, Conklin has established himself as a cornerstone right tackle.

His four-year stint in Tennessee preceded his move to Cleveland in 2020, where he’s continued to build on his reputation, backed by two All-Pro selections.

This prime-time battle between Conklin and Watt promises to be a compelling subplot, particularly as Conklin continues to regain his pre-injury form.

The Browns will likely lean heavily on their ground game to establish an offensive rhythm, and they’ll undoubtedly employ various strategies to prevent Watt from dominating the line of scrimmage.

