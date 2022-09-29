Browns Nation

Jacoby Brissett Comments On Being The Ultimate Teammate

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns weren’t given much of a chance this season after Deshaun Watson was granted an 11-game suspension.

After all, Jacoby Brissett has a 14-23 record as a starter before the 2022 NFL season.

Likewise, he had 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions before taking over.

But somehow, the Browns are winning and were two minutes away from having a 3-0 record.

During their victories, the offense came to life, and the defense stepped up.

Rookie kicker Cade York was also the hero in their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Yet lost in their success is Brissett’s ability to adapt.

He is doing what it takes to help his team win, even if he has to throw for fewer passing yards.

Cleveland.com tweeted, “Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cleveland having more running yards than passing yards through three games: ‘Listen, I don’t have an ego to where I want to be somebody that I’m not.’ #Browns.”

“It’s funny. Like I said, it’s early in the season, but whatever we’ve got to do to score one more point. Listen, I don’t have an ego to where I want to go out there and try to be somebody I’m not. I just go out there and try to play good football, play to the best of my abilities, and other things will come our way,” Brissett said in a recent interview.

 

Brissett’s Performance After Three Weeks

While his numbers are not eye-popping, he is doing enough to help the Browns win.

He completed 18 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.

A week later, he completed 22 of 27 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the New York Jets.

Brissett tallied 21 completions for 220 yards and two touchdowns in their Week 3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has also added 64 rushing yards on three carries.

The Browns have 572 rushing yards, 341 of which are by Nick Chubb.

