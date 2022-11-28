Browns Nation

Jacoby Brissett Had A Statement About Sunday’s Big Win

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

If Sunday was Jacoby Brissett’s final game as a starting quarterback in the NFL, he ended his stint as the Cleveland Browns‘ QB1 with a bang.

With his team trailing 17-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter, Brissett came up big under pressure by finding tight end David Njoku on fourth down with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where Nick Chubb scored the winning touchdown.

Afterward, Brissett thanked his teammates for their production and their can-do attitude.

 

Brissett May Have Come Full Circle

It was notable that Brissett came up victorious over Tom Brady on Sunday, and not just because it was the first time Brady lost an NFL game in which his team was ahead by at least seven points in the final two minutes of regulation.

He started his career in 2016 as something of an understudy to Brady when both were members of the New England Patriots.

Brissett started that season third on the depth chart, but with Brady suspended four games for his involvement in the Deflategate scandal and second-stringer Jimmy Garoppolo suffering an injured shoulder in Week 2, Brissett stepped in under center.

He finished off a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, and he started the Patriots’ next two games, going 1-1 in that span until Brady returned.

Deshaun Watson, the Browns’ headline-making offseason acquisition, will finally debut with his new team next week after serving an 11-game suspension.

Brissett will revert to second on the depth chart, and while his 4-7 record as a starter in Cleveland won’t impress anyone, his performance in crunch time versus Brady and the Bucs will always be something he can be proud of.

