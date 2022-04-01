Jacoby Brissett Says He Is Ready To Step In And Lead Browns

Browns Nation

With all of the Cleveland Browns quarterback attention focused on the Deshaun Watson trade, signing free Jacoby Brissett was equally significant.

To begin with, the Browns shocked many by trading Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills.

Keenum is a former QB1 and successfully stepped into the role as necessary while with the Browns.

Brissett is a similar type of QB2 with plenty of experience jumping into QB1 with little notice.

In essence, he is younger (29 to Keenum’s 34) and commands a lower salary.

 

Brissett’s Experience Is Plentiful

No one knows what Brissett may be expected to handle as Deshaun Watson’s backup.

Watson may or may not be suspended, and if he is, there appears to be no definitive timetable when that will be decided.

That means Brissett has to learn the offense and prepare as if he will be the starting quarterback because he could very well be.

He has done it before.

Brissett was the Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback who stepped in for an entire season with very little notice when Andrew Luck abruptly retired right before the 2019 season.

He knows how to handle a short or long-term stint as QB1.

Brissett was recently asked about how he handles the unique situations his career has presented to him.

He said:

“Always being ready to go, no matter what the situation…Always prepare like the starter.”

 

Brissett’s Career

Through six NFL seasons, one with New England, four with the Colts, and one with Miami, Brissett has thrown for over 7,700 yards and has 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Though his season after Luck’s abrupt retirement is what many fans remember, he also was the QB1 in 2017 when Luck was dealing with serious injuries.

He is a veteran with plenty of experience to help him handle what could be the most unique situation of his career.

