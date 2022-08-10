Jaguars Make Announcement About Who Will Play Versus Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Cleveland Browns on Friday for the Browns’ first preseason game in the 2022 season.

The Jags are already somewhat battle-tested as they played in the Hall of Fame Game last week in Canton, Ohio.

We did not see Jags QB1 and first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, in the HOF game; however, Coach Doug Pederson has announced that Lawrence will get some playing time on Friday.

Pederson’s Plan

Lawrence is starting anew with Pederson after enduring the Urban Meyer era for the majority of the 2021 season until Meyer was fired in December.

By all accounts, Lawrence is having an excellent training camp and has shown improvement already in the early days of his second NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence sees it. Coaches see it. Any observer who saw Lawrence in last year's camp sees it. The #Jaguars QB has improved, showing better accuracy, decision-making and overall consistency in camp. The question now is where he can go from here: https://t.co/McdlhH2QUo — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 9, 2022

Because it is a new offense, Pederson wants to get Lawrence some playing time in a game situation.

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says starters will play on Friday against the Browns — including Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/BDhnE8M6V4 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 10, 2022

He explained his logic by saying:

“For him it’s important, but also for the offense. It’s a new scheme, we’ve got new faces, new people out there that he’s working with, a new center. Seeing all of it put together, we just want to have some crisp plays, some good execution, and try to score a few points and get them out.”

Big Expectations For Pederson And Lawrence

There are high expectations for Lawrence in 2022 who had a disappointing rookie season.

A big year 2 ahead for Trevor Lawrence? 👀🏈#DUUUVAL | #NFL pic.twitter.com/DQZHOYbr83 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 8, 2022

Pederson has shown an ability to develop young quarterbacks.

As the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pederson was responsible for coaching Carson Wentz to what would have been an MVP season in 2017 if Wentz had not gotten injured, and he also coached Wentz’s backup Nick Foles through the playoffs and to a Super Bowl Championship.

Eagles fans are just as crazy (and critical) about their hometown team as the Browns are, and yet they have immortalized both Pederson and Foles outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

2018: Eagles unveil statue of Nick Foles, Doug Pederson 2021: Neither one with team pic.twitter.com/NbecDnzdr2 — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 11, 2021

The Jags are a different team and a new challenge for Pederson; there is plenty of youth for him to work with.

Pederson and Lawrence are expected to deliver a Super Bowl to Jacksonville, another franchise that has never won the big game.

Their quest begins in earnest this week as the new look offense takes the field for a couple of series, according to Pederson.

As for the Browns, it is unclear at this point who will be playing on Friday; Wednesday is a travel day so game plans will be revealed either Thursday or Friday.

The game kicks off at 7:00 PM EDT on Friday.