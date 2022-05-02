Browns Nation

Jakeem Grant Shows Off His Inner Mike Tyson

Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had an exciting 2022 offseason.

One of the most interesting offseason additions, via free agency, is kick returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Everyone can agree that the Browns’ special teams roster has lacked explosiveness and star power in recent years.

Grant promises to inject both the minute he steps on the field or maybe even sooner if a recent clip from Grant’s Twitter account, with the best Twitter handle @_TheDreamIsHere, is any indication.

Check out Grant’s grit, strength, and competitiveness from what looks to be an arcade or gaming establishment.

Channeling his inner Mike Tyson, Grant appears to overpower the punching bag machine/game.

 

Is That A Hint Of What Is To Come?

It has been at least a decade since the Browns’ special teams unit was considered a game-winning asset.

Grant changes that narrative.

He is a reputable special teams player who works hard at his craft and is already receptive to coaching to make improvements.

When he sat down for an interview at the facility after signing his contract, he was holding the ball in his left hand.

That was in response to coaching from Mike Priefer at their first meeting.

 

Conclusion

Four months until the season kicks off, there is plenty to be excited about on Browns’ special teams.

In addition to Grant, who could deliver the first special teams touchdown since Josh Cribbs, the Browns drafted a kicker over the weekend.

His name is Cade York, and if he performs as he did at LSU, the Browns could have their clutch guy that wins games akin to their other AFC North rivals: Bengals Evan McPherson, Ravens Justin Tucker, and Steelers Chris Boswell.

Watching the new and improved special teams unit for the Browns led by Grant and York is one of many reasons fans cannot wait for September Sundays at FirstEnergy Stadium!

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

