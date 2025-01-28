Jalen Milroe Gets Honest About His Time With Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns need to get a young quarterback, not only for this season but also for the future.

That’s why it’s going to be so crucial to get things right in the NFL Draft.

That’s also why several insiders believe the Browns will lean toward drafting Jalen Milroe, given his relationship with Tommy Rees.

When asked about that, the young quarterback out of Alabama tipped his hat to his former offensive coordinator (via ESPN Cleveland).

“I have so much respect for Coach Rees,” – Jalen Milroe on Browns new OC Tommy Rees at the @seniorbowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/gGmiGjNiBj — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 27, 2025

Milroe talked about how much Rees helped him grow.

He was also a former quarterback, so he knew all the nuances of the position and thinks he was instrumental in his development.

Milroe added that he has the utmost respect for Coach Rees.

Some fans weren’t thrilled that the Browns promoted Rees to get such a crucial assistant coach position.

Then again, Alabama legend Nick Saban always praised Rees, calling him a bright offensive mind.

Also, with Kevin Stefanski set to take care of most aspects of the offense, having someone who already has a relationship and knows how to work with their rookie quarterback will be a plus.

Rees could be instrumental in the development and molding of whoever they bring in, and he would already have a head start with Milroe.

Of course, Milroe might not be the most polished prospect in this class, and he’ll be more of a project, but the physical traits are clearly there, and so is the relationship with the offensive coordinator.

