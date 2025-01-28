Rumored Browns QB Prospect Says He’s A Ravens Fan

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a quarterback again.

However, they will also reportedly go after a rookie to develop him for the future.

Weeks ago, many mock drafts had the team selecting either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

Now, with Tommy Rees’ appointment as offensive coordinator, insiders believe they could pivot toward Jalen Milroe.

The Alabama prospect talked to the media about his admiration for Lamar Jackson (via Mary Kay Cabot).

Milroe talked about Jackson as an inspiration to get to the league as well.

Then, he closed his speech by admitting that he grew up a Ravens fan, which only made him like Jackson even more.

I asked #Alabama QB Jalen Milroe about the comp to #Ravens Lamar Jackson. Don’t tell #Browns Tommy Rees what he said at the end: pic.twitter.com/HkDjNf7RlV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 27, 2025

That might not be the smartest thing to say when you’ve been tied to the Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will also reportedly be in the mix to land a rookie quarterback, so he managed to get on two fan bases’ nerves with one simple statement.

Needless to say, he has every right to root for any team he chooses, and he wouldn’t be the first professional athlete to play for a team he may have despised when he was growing up.

Then again, prospects always need to be very careful with what they say during the pre-draft process.

Of course, this won’t make the Browns pass on him if they truly want him, but perhaps he could’ve been less candid this time.

