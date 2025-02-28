Top QB Prospect Says That He Can Turn The Browns Around

Job seekers know that they have to sell themselves to prospective employers, showcasing their talents in hopes of landing their desired gig.

In essence, that’s what the NFL Combine is, as prospects meet with teams to begin sharing how they can help their potential future franchise.

One top quarterback in this year’s draft did that during his press conference on Friday, selling himself as a game-changer for his future team.

When asked if he could help turn around the Browns’ fortunes, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders gave a confident response that he would do that for Cleveland in 2025.

“Because I’ve done it at two locations already. So it’s simple. That’s why when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, what are you going based off of? Because I’ve did it year after year, so you see the progression,” Sanders said.

I asked Shedeur Sanders on why he can be the quarterback to turn things around for the #Browns pic.twitter.com/tIDWHIlvgO — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) February 28, 2025

The quarterback said that individuals who doubt his abilities do so because of “an external hate” for his family, adding he had proved himself on the field.

Sanders’ reference was to his success in turning around Jackson State and Colorado during his collegiate career.

In 2021, Sanders propelled Jackson State to an 11-2 record after the Tigers had won only eight combined games over the previous two seasons.

He followed up that impressive freshman campaign with an undefeated regular season for the Tigers in 2022.

At Colorado the following year, Sanders led the Buffaloes to four wins after their 1-11 record the previous season.

Last year, Colorado finished with a 9-4 record and the school’s first bowl game since 2020.

