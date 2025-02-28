Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Top QB Prospect Says That He Can Turn The Browns Around

Top QB Prospect Says That He Can Turn The Browns Around

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Top QB Prospect Says That He Can Turn The Browns Around
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Job seekers know that they have to sell themselves to prospective employers, showcasing their talents in hopes of landing their desired gig.

In essence, that’s what the NFL Combine is, as prospects meet with teams to begin sharing how they can help their potential future franchise.

One top quarterback in this year’s draft did that during his press conference on Friday, selling himself as a game-changer for his future team.

When asked if he could help turn around the Browns’ fortunes, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders gave a confident response that he would do that for Cleveland in 2025.

“Because I’ve done it at two locations already. So it’s simple. That’s why when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, what are you going based off of? Because I’ve did it year after year, so you see the progression,” Sanders said.

The quarterback said that individuals who doubt his abilities do so because of “an external hate” for his family, adding he had proved himself on the field.

Sanders’ reference was to his success in turning around Jackson State and Colorado during his collegiate career.

In 2021, Sanders propelled Jackson State to an 11-2 record after the Tigers had won only eight combined games over the previous two seasons.

He followed up that impressive freshman campaign with an undefeated regular season for the Tigers in 2022.

At Colorado the following year, Sanders led the Buffaloes to four wins after their 1-11 record the previous season.

Last year, Colorado finished with a 9-4 record and the school’s first bowl game since 2020.

NEXT:  Cam Ward Reveals His Thoughts On His Meeting With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation