Jamari Thrash’s Impact Will Be Several Years In The Making

When the Browns selected wide receiver Jamari Thrash in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft, the team selected the 23rd wide receiver to come off the board.

Recently, Thrash’s pick has been lauded by several pundits inside and outside of Cleveland’s sports media as a smart, high-value draft selection.

NFL analyst Sam Monson, for instance, praised Thrash’s ability to play at the next level.

“I love Jamari Thrash as an addition … he can absolutely carve a role in (the offense),” Monson said.

Thrash’s route-running and burst of acceleration are well-documented at Louisville, his second collegiate stop.

Cleveland.com analyst Lance Reisland shared some of his highlights on Twitter recently, showing the player’s unique abilities on the football field.

Jamari Thrash is just “sudden” and “twitchy” enough to be effective after he gets the football in his hands. His ability to accelerate and decelerate on a dime is his best skill. #Browns pic.twitter.com/emT0I3YKAh — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 7, 2024

While Thrash may develop into a strong player over the next few years, talk of creating a role in the offense this season is too quick, even for a speedster like Thrash.

The problem for Thrash is where he can break through on Cleveland’s loaded depth chart.

Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore are all presumed Week 1 starters heading into the season barring injuries.

Behind this trio is a group that includes recent Browns draft picks in 2022 third-rounder David Bell and sixth-rounder Michael Wood II, not to mention 2023 third-round draft pick Cedric Tillman.

Cleveland also has veteran player James Proche II and third-year athlete Jaelon Darden on the roster, a pair of speedy wide receivers who fit the mold of what Thrash offers.

None of this is to say Thrash cannot come in and immediately compete for playing time on this loaded roster.

While he may blow past some wide receivers on the depth chart, it’s too soon to slot Thrash into a significant wide receiver role for the Browns this season.

