Ja’Marr Chase Credits Browns Star For Helping Him Land Big Contract

Myles Garrett told the Cleveland Browns that he wanted to be traded.

He claimed that it wasn’t about money, adding that he wanted to play for a Super Bowl.

However, as we’ve learned in this business in the past, everybody might have a price.

Garrett wasn’t the exception to that rule.

GM Andrew Berry was adamant about not trading him.

Instead, he made sure to keep him there for the long run.

Ironically, his contract extension also happens to include a no-trade clause.

Notably, that had a ripple effect around the league, as it also raised Ja’Marr Chase’s asking price for an extension of his own.

As reported by Charlie Goldsmith on X, the LSU product thanked Garrett for ‘helping him out’ with the numbers for his own deal.

Ja'Marr: Myles (Garrett) set the bar. There was a lot going on at the time numbers wise. Myles really helped me. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 18, 2025

Garrett’s reign as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history was short-lived, as the Cincinnati Bengals gave Chase one million more in his new contract.

Now, both teams are set to face some financial constraints because of their decisions.

Granted, moving on from a player of Garrett’s caliber could’ve been a lethal blow to the organization, as it would have definitely set them back.

Then again, it could’ve also given the team an opportunity to start fresh.

They could’ve gotten some valuable assets, and it would’ve also eased the pressure off their shoulders to compete right away.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Receives Notable Honor From Madden Video Game