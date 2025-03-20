Joe Thomas Receives Notable Honor From Madden Video Game

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns had one of the best – if not the best – offensive tackles in the league.

Despite the team’s never-ending struggles, quarterback issues, and so on, whoever was on the field could count on Joe Thomas to have his back.

That’s why it’s only right that the Madden video game franchise pays him tribute with the ultimate honor.

He took to social media to thank Madden for selecting him as the first offensive lineman into their Ring of Honor.

It’s an honor to be selected as the first Offensive Lineman into the @eamaddennfl Ring of Honor this year!

@browns | #EAAthlete pic.twitter.com/GIlgl77tgE — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 20, 2025

Throughout the course of his eleven-year career, Thomas was the definition of consistency and reliability.

He still holds the NFL record for the most consecutive snaps played (10,363).

The Browns took him with the No. 3 pick out of Wisconsin in 2007, and he paid them back by getting eight All-Pro selections (six First-team, two Second-team) and ten trips to the Pro Bowl in eleven seasons.

He was a starter in each and every single one of the 167 games he played in his career, so the Browns’ decision to induct him into their Ring of Honor was a no-brainer.

The team could certainly use a player and a leader like Joe Thomas right now.

Pass protection was a big issue last season, and the offensive line struggled in their first year without Bill Callahan at the helm.

It’s been a while since Thomas was in the league, and he’s much slimmer right now, but if the team continues to struggle at left tackle, perhaps they would want to give him a call.

