While the Cleveland Browns lost their Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the story of the game was Deshaun Watson’s injury.

Watson looked solid for the first time during the 2024 NFL season in the first half, but unfortunately he fell to the ground on a routine dropback pass just minutes before halftime.

Watson immediately reached back at his calf area, signaling that it could be an Achilles injury.

A video seemed to confirm the injury as a ripple could be seen occurring near the calf region, though an official diagnosis has yet to be reported.

The quarterback’s play has been horrid this season and fans didn’t seem to have too much sympathy for him despite the injury as they booed him as the cart came out.

Myles Garrett took exception with the fan behavior and called them out in his postgame press conference via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Whether it’s an opponent that goes down or one of our own, we don’t boo,” Garrett said. “We don’t boo guys that are injured on the field especially when the cart comes out.”

#Browns Myles Garrett calls out fans for booing Deshaun Watson while he was down on the field: pic.twitter.com/GyT8UKdNh6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 20, 2024

In the video, Garrett calls for the team and the fans to be better as a whole regardless of the situation.

Garrett then goes on to defend Watson and his play, saying that he was doing his best on the field each week.

It’s a terrible situation for Watson who looks to have suffered a massive setback, though now the franchise needs to regroup and figure out a way to move forward.

NEXT:

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Bengals On Sunday