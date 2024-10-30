Jameis Winston Earns Weekly NFL Honor For Sunday’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns awoke from their offensive slumber on Sunday, earning over 400 total offensive yards in their 29-24 upset of the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland won the contest in come-from-behind fashion as veteran quarterback Jameis Winston found a wide-open Cedric Tillman on a deep pass just outside the endzone for the game-changing score with less than a minute remaining.

In his first start since the 2022 season, Winston was electric, completing 27 of his 41 passes for 334 yards and adding two rushing yards to his performance.

Winston threw three touchdown passes without an interception, and he finished the game with a 115.3 quarterback rating.

That performance was recognized on Wednesday by the AFC Conference.

On X, the Browns announced that Winston was awarded the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for his efforts against the Ravens.

After his first start of the season, Jameis is awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week! 📰» https://t.co/KYN7RK5Ofj pic.twitter.com/cfm8UnooGS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 30, 2024

The 29-point showing was the Browns’ best performance this season, the first time the team had eclipsed the 20-point mark this year.

Cleveland’s inability to score above 20 points to open the season set a futility mark that has not been equaled in more than a decade.

The AFC Offensive Award is Winston’s first; his previous stops during his 10-year career were in the NFC.

In the NFC, Winston had won three weekly league awards for his performances, dating back to the start of the 2016 NFL season.

Winston is the first Browns quarterback to win the award since Baker Mayfield did so in 2020, and he’s the first Cleveland player to earn the award since former wide receiver Amari Cooper collected the honor late last season.

