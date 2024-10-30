Nick Chubb Gets Honest About His Health After Playing 2 Games

The Cleveland Browns have turned the page to a new chapter after Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles and Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills, and now with Jameis Winston under center and Nick Chubb back in the backfield, the team is hoping it can build some positive momentum and keep the ball rolling following a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

Chubb’s workload has been managed carefully through two games, and the star running back recently opened up about how he is feeling so far after getting 27 carries under his belt.

When speaking with the media on Wednesday, Chubb said he is getting more comfortable each week, noting that he was “seeing everything better” in his second game and continuing to knock off the rust.

#Browns Nick Chubb said he’s feeling more and more comfortable each week pic.twitter.com/Y2DVDoInO1 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 30, 2024

Chubb had 16 carries for 52 yards against the Ravens after posting just 11 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in his debut against the Cincinnati Bengals the week prior.

Jameis Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens, the first time a quarterback has eclipsed 200 passing yards all year for the Browns, so the revamped passing attack could help open up more running lanes for Chubb if Winston can keep cooking like this.

Expectations have been low so far for Chubb and fans are just happy to see him back in action after his long recovery from the gruesome knee injury that ended his season last year in Week 2.

It seems like just a matter of time before Chubb starts looking like his old self.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Facing Justin Herbert