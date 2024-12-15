Jameis Winston Gets Honest About Being Benched On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation took another unexpected turn in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, with Jameis Winston’s performance unraveling in dramatic fashion.

Winston’s day ended abruptly after a series of costly turnovers, showcasing the unpredictable nature that has defined his 2024 season.

Completing 16 of 25 passes for a mere 146 yards, Winston’s stat line was marred by three interceptions.

This marked his third game with multiple picks, an unfortunate distinction that sets him apart in the NFL this year.

Despite not making his first start until Week 8, Winston has become synonymous with high-risk play.

After being benched, Winston addressed the media with characteristic candor, acknowledging the team’s decision without argument.

“As the quarterback, it’s required that you protect the ball. The leadership decided that my time was up,” he said, per 92.3 The Fan.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped into the quarterback role, bringing with him limited but intriguing experience.

The 2023 fifth-round pick has already appeared in 11 games, starting three, and carrying a modest stat line of one touchdown and six interceptions.

With the Browns sitting at a challenging 2-5 in Winston’s starts, Thompson-Robinson’s brief appearance, completing 4 of 9 passes for 18 yards with one interception, might just be his audition for more significant playing time.

The final three weeks of the regular season present a critical evaluation period for the Browns. Potential starts against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens could provide Thompson-Robinson a valuable opportunity to demonstrate his potential.

