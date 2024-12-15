Browns Nation

Sunday, December 15, 2024
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Wants An Opportunity To Finish The Season

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line woes came into sharp focus during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jameis Winston found himself under constant pressure, with defenders swarming from all angles.

The relentless assault ultimately led to Winston’s benching, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepping into the quarterback role.

Thompson-Robinson’s debut wasn’t exactly a game-changer. His performance was modest at best – four completed passes for a mere 18 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

Yet, he brought something Winston couldn’t: mobility.

The rookie managed 18 yards on three carries, hinting at a potentially different approach for the struggling offense.

In a candid moment, Thompson-Robinson shared his perspective with the reporters after the game, per 92.3 The Fan:

“I’m trying to prove that I’m worth something to this team and I can help this team any way I can…if I get the opportunity, send the rest of this team out on a high note.”

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Thompson-Robinson could see significant playing time against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens.

This stretch presents a crucial opportunity for the Browns to assess their rookie quarterback and gain insights into potential future strategies.

The quarterback situation has been anything but smooth for Cleveland this season. Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury thrust Jameis Winston into the starting role, but neither quarterback has managed to provide the consistency the team desperately needs.

Both have struggled, leaving the Browns with more questions than answers about their quarterback position.

Browns Nation