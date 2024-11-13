Jameis Winston Gets Honest About Trying To Eliminate Interceptions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has struggled with interceptions throughout his NFL career and is the not-so-proud owner of the league’s first and only 30-touchdown/30-interception season.

Picks are the main reason why he is fighting to prove that he can still be a starting quarterback in this league instead of being the franchise QB many expected him to be when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him first overall in 2015.

Winston recently spoke with the media about the keys to eliminating his interceptions, and in a clip shared by The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak on X, Winston said “Every play is just off decisions. I’m assessing, like, ‘how was the decision?’ A lot of situations arise up in the game, but as long as the decision is right, then I’m building on it and I’m just eliminating the negative parts.”

#Browns QB Jameis Winston on the key to eliminating INTs. pic.twitter.com/oOA69rO82W — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 13, 2024

Winston’s first start was incredible as he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he came crashing back down to earth in his second start by throwing three picks against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He said all the right things in his media session, as he often does, but his decision-making and accuracy have been issues throughout his career and will hopefully be improved upon down the stretch this year.

With such inspiring quarterback redemption stories around the league from guys like Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, and Sam Darnold, it would be fun to see Jameis join that group and light it up down the stretch to land a starting role somewhere next year.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Priorities For Remainder Of 2024 Season