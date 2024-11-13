Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Gets Honest About Trying To Eliminate Interceptions

Jameis Winston Gets Honest About Trying To Eliminate Interceptions

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns sets during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has struggled with interceptions throughout his NFL career and is the not-so-proud owner of the league’s first and only 30-touchdown/30-interception season.

Picks are the main reason why he is fighting to prove that he can still be a starting quarterback in this league instead of being the franchise QB many expected him to be when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him first overall in 2015.

Winston recently spoke with the media about the keys to eliminating his interceptions, and in a clip shared by The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak on X, Winston said “Every play is just off decisions. I’m assessing, like, ‘how was the decision?’ A lot of situations arise up in the game, but as long as the decision is right, then I’m building on it and I’m just eliminating the negative parts.”

Winston’s first start was incredible as he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he came crashing back down to earth in his second start by throwing three picks against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He said all the right things in his media session, as he often does, but his decision-making and accuracy have been issues throughout his career and will hopefully be improved upon down the stretch this year.

With such inspiring quarterback redemption stories around the league from guys like Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, and Sam Darnold, it would be fun to see Jameis join that group and light it up down the stretch to land a starting role somewhere next year.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Priorities For Remainder Of 2024 Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation