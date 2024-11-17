Jameis Winston Had 2-Word Message For Saints Employees On Sunday

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston as an insurance policy to back up Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland had to cash in on that policy last month when Watson was lost for the year due to an Achilles injury.

The Browns turned to the former No. 1 overall draft pick to lead their offense, and Winston responded with a 334-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens to lead Cleveland to a 29-24 victory.

His performance helped him keep the job, earning him a start on the road against his former team – the New Orleans Saints – on Sunday.

In Week 11, Winston will return to face a franchise that welcomed him after his unceremonious breakup from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

On Sunday, Winston’s arrival at the stadium was a warm one from several Saints’ workers, and the Browns’ official X account shared a video and his two-word message during his return to New Orleans.

“Great day,” Winston repeated three times as he entered and shook hands with an employee behind a metal barrier.

The employee told Winston that she loved and missed him as he walked into the stadium where he played for four seasons.

During his time with the Saints, Winston was called into action 21 times, earning 10 starts for New Orleans.

The 30-year-old veteran was 6-4 as a starter, and he threw for 2,367 yards and 20 touchdowns wearing a Saints uniform.

In 2024, Winston has appeared in seven games for the Browns, throwing for 652 yards and five touchdowns for Cleveland.

