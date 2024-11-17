Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Had 2-Word Message For Saints Employees On Sunday

Jameis Winston Had 2-Word Message For Saints Employees On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

 

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston as an insurance policy to back up Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland had to cash in on that policy last month when Watson was lost for the year due to an Achilles injury.

The Browns turned to the former No. 1 overall draft pick to lead their offense, and Winston responded with a 334-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens to lead Cleveland to a 29-24 victory.

His performance helped him keep the job, earning him a start on the road against his former team – the New Orleans Saints – on Sunday.

In Week 11, Winston will return to face a franchise that welcomed him after his unceremonious breakup from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

On Sunday, Winston’s arrival at the stadium was a warm one from several Saints’ workers, and the Browns’ official X account shared a video and his two-word message during his return to New Orleans.

“Great day,” Winston repeated three times as he entered and shook hands with an employee behind a metal barrier.

The employee told Winston that she loved and missed him as he walked into the stadium where he played for four seasons.

During his time with the Saints, Winston was called into action 21 times, earning 10 starts for New Orleans.

The 30-year-old veteran was 6-4 as a starter, and he threw for 2,367 yards and 20 touchdowns wearing a Saints uniform.

In 2024, Winston has appeared in seven games for the Browns, throwing for 652 yards and five touchdowns for Cleveland.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Browns Player Could Revive Career In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation