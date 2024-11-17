Browns Nation

Sunday, November 17, 2024
Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Browns Player Could Revive Career In 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Former Cleveland Browns player Josh Cribbs smashes a guitar prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have struggled much of the 2024 season offensively, failing to score above 20 points in all but one contest thus far.

That has largely been due to Cleveland’s inability to move the football as the Browns have finished with 300 or more total yards in only two contests this year.

Analysts attributed much of that ineptness to the team’s starting quarterback for the first seven games.

Deshaun Watson struggled for much of his time in Cleveland, throwing for less than 200 yards in every game this season.

Could Watson’s beleaguered career be in for a resurrection next season?

Analyst and former player Josh Cribbs believes it’s possible, something he discussed on his recent “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast.

On X, Cribbs was featured in a video comparing Watson to Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson as the analyst explained how the career trajectory for Cleveland’s signal-caller could mirror that of the Steelers veteran.

“Russell Wilson, who was said to be done, right Ryan (Tyler)? Just like who else is said to be done? And I’m connecting the dots … that’s how we felt about Russell last year,” Cribbs said, alluding to Watson.

Cribbs noted that Wilson was reportedly “washed up” with the Denver Broncos – his former team – before the Steelers signed him in 2024.

Wilson is undefeated as a starter for his new team, taking over midseason after injuries kept him off the field for Pittsburgh’s first six outings.

“Everybody was like, get him outta here he’s done,” Cribbs said of Wilson during his Denver days, adding, “Now he’s with the Steelers he’s 7-2.”

Any potential Watson resurrection will have to wait for next season as the quarterback is currently on the Injured Reserve (IR) list with a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Browns Nation