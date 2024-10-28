Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts To Myles Garrett’s Costume

The Cleveland Browns just got their second win of the season, and many people are saying that Myles Garrett won Halloween.

For the third consecutive year, the star edge rusher turned heads with his costume.

He arrived at Huntington Bank Field ahead of his team’s Week 8 divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens wearing an eye-catching costume.

Garrett showed up dressed as The Terminator from the legendary 1984 James Cameron movie.

He reportedly even reached out to a former Hollywood stage and costume designer to ensure that it was accurate.

It was so impressive that even Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Terminator himself, had no choice but to tip his hat to him.

“10/10. No notes,” the Hollywood legend wrote on X.

The five-time Pro Bowler one-upped himself.

He had already turned heads by showing up as Vecna from “Stranger Things” in 2022 and then as a character from “Jeepers Creepers” in 2023.

More importantly, Garrett brought that Terminator mindset with him to the field as well.

The Browns looked like a team on a mission from the very start of the game, keeping it close against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Despite being nine-point underdogs, they pulled off a big upset, coming back with an epic final drive by Jameis Winston.

Kevin Stefanski’s team will now host the Los Angeles Chargers before heading into their bye week, and while making the playoffs at 2-6 seems almost impossible, there’s still a chance they could turn the season around.

Fans have seen plenty of characters come back from the dead in Halloween shows and movies, so who’s to say the Browns can’t do the same this season?

