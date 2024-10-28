Jameis Winston Has A Message For Browns Fans After Sunday’s Win

Jameis Winston made a spectacular return to NFL action, powering the Cleveland Browns to a stunning 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

In his first start for Cleveland, Winston breathed new life into an offense that had been searching for its identity all season.

The quarterback’s infectious energy carried over to the fans, who witnessed their team’s best offensive showing of the year.

Winston’s post-game message captured his trademark enthusiasm:

“Man, you know, all wanna do it. Ya’ll just do it for me, ya’ll do it for me, thank you lord, thank you Brownies, let’s show up and show out.”

The excitement had been building even before kickoff.

Just days before his first NFL start in over two years, Winston exuded confidence, viewing this opportunity as his chance to prove he still belongs among the league’s starting quarterbacks.

He delivered on that promise in emphatic fashion. Winston’s game-winning touchdown pass not only sealed an upset victory over the Ravens but also snapped Cleveland’s frustrating five-game skid.

His numbers tell the story: 27 completions on 41 attempts for 334 yards—setting a Browns debut record—with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to hand play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey proved transformative.

The Browns’ offense, which had struggled to find rhythm under Deshaun Watson, finally clicked into gear.

They crossed the 20-point threshold for the first time this season, setting new highs in passing yards, total yards, and third-down efficiency.

What was once a sputtering passing game transformed into an explosive offensive showcase.

