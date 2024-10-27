Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Sunday’s Win

Myles Garrett set the tone early for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, arriving at the stadium channeling Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic Terminator character from the 1984 sci-fi classic.

His confident entrance matched the team’s performance as they secured a thrilling 29-24 upset over their AFC North rivals.

Following the victory, Garrett shared his thoughts with The Chronicle’s Scott Petrak about the win and the electric atmosphere at the stadium.

“I felt great, but I know it can get even better. This is the start of something great so we gotta continue this and keep this crowd rocking because if not, I’ve seen it, I’ve heard it louder. So, I count on us for doing better next time,” Garrett expressed.

The timing couldn’t have been better for the Browns, especially considering the fans’ recent frustration with Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear last week.

The team’s response to adversity showed promise, as they unveiled a revamped offensive approach under new quarterback Jameis Winston and play-caller Ken Dorsey, who took over the duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Winston made the most of his first start this season, delivering an exceptional performance.

He connected on 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns without any interceptions.

The highlight came with just 59 seconds remaining when Winston found Cedric Tillman for a game-changing 38-yard touchdown, securing the lead.

The defense sealed the deal, helping the Browns improve their record to 2-6.

While the team still faces challenges ahead, this victory provided the spark Cleveland needed, suggesting better days might be on the horizon for the Browns and their passionate fanbase.

