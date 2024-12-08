Jameis Winston Has An Impressive Stat Against The Blitz

There are certainly reasons analysts could knock Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston’s game, but playing fearlessly is not one of them.

Winston has been unafraid to launch deep passes as he’s uncorked throws deeper down the field than his predecessor.

The 30-year-old quarterback is also being recognized for his ability to be unfazed in another category.

The 33rd Team ranked quarterbacks based on their expected points added when facing the blitz, and Winston’s ability to produce 16.3 EPA against the defensive scheme is tied for eighth-best in the NFL.

These QBs are unfazed against the blitz 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9eZ7P1A9vF — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 6, 2024

Winston is tied with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy for eighth place this year.

The 33rd Team noted that Balitmore’s Lamar Jackson (39.3), Detroit’s Jared Goff (30.4), Buffalo’s Josh Allen (30.3), Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (24.9), and Washington’s Jayden Daniel (23.6) comprise the top five quarterbacks in this category through Week 13.

Winston has thrown for 1,763 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2024.

The signal-caller has made 10 appearances total in 2024, the most he’s logged since the 2019 season.

In five starts this year, the Browns are 2-3 with Winston helming the offense.

That’s a marked improvement over now-injured starter Deshaun Watson’s record in seven games this season.

Watson finished his season with a 1-6 record before he suffered an Achilles injury in the Cincinnati contest during Week 7.

Winston has already made his intentions know that he would be open to returning in 2025; his contract – a $4 million, one-year deal – expires at the end of the season.

Cleveland may look to bring back Winston in 2025 to give Watson competition for the starting position.

