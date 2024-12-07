Browns Player Named As ‘Best Insurance RB’ In NFL

The questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ roster are not rooted in their players’ talent.

Cleveland’s 53-man squad has multiple players who have either been Pro Bowl selections in the past or have the ability to make a future all-star roster.

Instead, the issues surrounding the Browns stem from the team’s ability to put together a complete game with those players.

One player who has not been an issue for the Browns is running back Jerome Ford.

The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino named Ford among the top 10 backup running backs in the league, calling the player one of the “Best Insurance RBs” in the NFL today.

Best insurance RBs in the game 💪@RootInsurance pic.twitter.com/cmfDpGC3Kj — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 7, 2024

Ford was the ninth-best running back on Valentino’s list.

The analyst named Detroit Lions runner David Montgomery as the best running back to have as insurance for a starter in the NFL.

Montgomery was followed by Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving, San Francisco’s Jordan Mason, Jacksonville’s Tank Bigsby, and Atlanta’s Tyler Allgeier for the top five running backs in that category.

Last season, Ford became the featured running back after Nick Chubb was lost for the year in Week 2.

Ford finished with 813 rushing yards and 319 receiving yards for the Browns in 2023, scoring nine total touchdowns.

This season, Cleveland has relied on Ford less, but he’s still achieved 339 rushing yards and one score through 10 games.

He’s also accumulated 147 receiving yards on 27 catches, and he’s scored just once overall this season.

Cleveland will have a decision to make about Ford’s future as Chubb’s contract expires at the end of the year.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals A Wild Fact About Browns, Steelers Game