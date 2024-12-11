Browns Named As Ideal Fit For College Running Back

The Cleveland Browns still need to figure out what to do about Nick Chubb.

The star running back has been the team’s best offensive player for years.

However, he’s not getting any younger and coming off a major injury.

Chubb has barely been able to get back to his usual self this season, and some analysts argue whether the team should look to shut him down for the season already.

But even if they decide to keep him around for longer, it’s become painfully evident that this team needs more help out of the backfield.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report pointed out one college football prospect who might be just what this team needs.

In his latest column, he argued that Penn State star Nicholas Singleton could be an ideal fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense:

“The 227-pounder has contributed 2,651 rushing yards over the last three seasons, but his growth in the passing game is where he really established himself in 2024. He is the type of back who can line up wide, run routes and serve as a legitimate receiving threat. His 37 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdown catches are all career highs,” Sobleski said.

If anyone needed a reminder that Nicholas Singleton is fully healthy pic.twitter.com/v4Lz7R58B4 — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) December 8, 2024

Even if the team holds onto Chubb, and even if he turns back the clock and bounces back next season, they still need a pass-catching, change-of-pace back.

Jerome Ford failed to step up in Chubb’s absence.

Most big boards have Singleton going around the No. 100 selection, so he should be right in the Browns’ range to take him.

This is one of the most stacked NFL Draft classes at the running back position we’ve seen in years.

But as many options they have, the Browns might want to give Singleton a closer look as the Draft approaches.

