Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Named As Ideal Fit For College Running Back

Browns Named As Ideal Fit For College Running Back

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns still need to figure out what to do about Nick Chubb.

The star running back has been the team’s best offensive player for years.

However, he’s not getting any younger and coming off a major injury.

Chubb has barely been able to get back to his usual self this season, and some analysts argue whether the team should look to shut him down for the season already.

But even if they decide to keep him around for longer, it’s become painfully evident that this team needs more help out of the backfield.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report pointed out one college football prospect who might be just what this team needs.

In his latest column, he argued that Penn State star Nicholas Singleton could be an ideal fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense:

“The 227-pounder has contributed 2,651 rushing yards over the last three seasons, but his growth in the passing game is where he really established himself in 2024. He is the type of back who can line up wide, run routes and serve as a legitimate receiving threat. His 37 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdown catches are all career highs,” Sobleski said.

Even if the team holds onto Chubb, and even if he turns back the clock and bounces back next season, they still need a pass-catching, change-of-pace back.

Jerome Ford failed to step up in Chubb’s absence.

Most big boards have Singleton going around the No. 100 selection, so he should be right in the Browns’ range to take him.

This is one of the most stacked NFL Draft classes at the running back position we’ve seen in years.

But as many options they have, the Browns might want to give Singleton a closer look as the Draft approaches.

NEXT:  Insider Believes Browns Have Made The Right Decision At QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation