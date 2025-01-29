Jameis Winston Lands New Media Role

The NFL’s biggest spectacle is heading to the Big Easy, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to clash in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome.

While New Orleans is no stranger to hosting major sporting events – from college bowl games to Final Fours and previous Super Bowls – this year’s celebration will have a unique twist.

Amid the building excitement, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is returning to familiar territory, though in a completely different role.

The charismatic signal-caller has landed a position with FOX Sports as a digital correspondent, trading his cleats for a microphone during Super Bowl week.

According to reports, Winston will be creating “video journeys” for Fox Sports Digital, taking viewers on a tour of his favorite spots around the city he called home for four seasons.

Winston will offer an insider’s perspective on New Orleans as the Super Bowl festivities unfold.

The most viral man in the league is coming to @NFLonFOX 👀@Jaboowins joins FOX Sports as a Digital Correspondent in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX! pic.twitter.com/YzFD4NM2Qr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2025

NFL fans have long cherished Winston’s memorable moments in front of the camera, from his animated postgame quotes to his energetic pregame speeches.

These instances have become part of NFL lore, highlighting Winston’s infectious personality and genuine love for the game.

Now, viewers will get to experience that same enthusiasm as he covers the year’s biggest sporting event.

Winston’s connection to New Orleans runs deep. Before joining the Browns this past offseason, he spent four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where he alternated between starting and backup roles.

His tenure with the Saints concluded following Derek Carr’s arrival, but his knowledge of the city and its culture makes him an ideal choice for this unique coverage role.

