Jameis Winston Makes A Big Statement About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns still need to figure out a lot of things.

One thing seems to be certain and it is that Jameis Winston is the best choice they have at quarterback right now.

Notably, Winston has made the offense look much better since he took the reins.

More than that, everybody on the team has embraced him, including coach Kevin Stefanski.

Fortunately, things go both ways.

In his recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Winston had nothing but praise for his head coach.

Winston called Stefanski “one of the most poised leaders he’s ever been around,” praising him for being calm and collected yet firm.

He talked about Stefanski’s attention to detail and how he will hold everybody accountable and address the issues that need to be addressed, even though he won’t necessarily be overly vocal about it.

Stefanski has earned the benefit of the doubt during his days with the Browns.

Things haven’t gone as expected this season, and it’s easy to feel disappointed about how the campaign has unfolded.

Then again, those who believe the team would be better off changing head coaches may not have realized that finding a replacement for Stefanski would be difficult.

If anything, the Browns need to address the few – yet glaring – needs on their roster.

They’re not that far behind in terms of contention, and it seems like the whole team responds to their head coach and has his back.

