Jameis Winston Makes A Bold Prediction About Dawand Jones

Vibes are high in Cleveland once again as the Browns just ended a five-game losing streak by taking down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday thanks to new quarterback Jameis Winston’s incredible first start with the team filling in for injured Deshaun Watson.

Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the win and only got sacked twice thanks to the help of his offensive line, which included tackle Dawand Jones playing at the left tackle position for the first time in the NFL as he filled in for the injured Jedrick Wills Jr.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared Winston’s praise for his new left tackle on Wednesday, revealing that Winston said Jones, “Can and probably will be one of the best offensive tackles the NFL has seen.”

#Browns Jameis Winston says Dawand Jones "can and probably will be one of the best offensive tackles the #NFL has seen"; he helps him set the bar that high. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 30, 2024

That’s high praise after one start, but that’s simply the kind of teammate and leader Winston is.

Wills recently returned from a lengthy absence due to the knee injury he suffered last season, but has been in and out of the lineup throughout this season and hasn’t performed well even when he has been on the field.

Jones primarily played right tackle at Ohio State, but in just his second year in the NFL, he looks much improved on the left side.

Wills is currently in the final year of his contract and Jones’ performance was good enough to make it a conversation for him to start at left tackle the rest of the year.

If he is indeed the team’s long-term blind-side protector, he’ll have a big challenge on Sunday when he goes up against the Los Angeles Chargers, who could be getting Joey Bosa back from injury.

