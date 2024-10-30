Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Cedrick Tillman’s Game-Winning TD Made Notable Franchise History

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns trailed the Baltimore Ravens with less than three minutes remaining in their contest on Sunday.

Cleveland marched down the field, and after a near-pick by Ravens defender Kyle Hamilton fell harmlessly to the ground, the Browns’ faithful would have been forgiven for assuming this contest would end as the previous five had: a Cleveland loss.

On the next play, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston – who made his first start since the 2022 NFL season – found a wide-open Cedric Tillman near the goal line for the game-winning touchdown.

Tillman’s touchdown gave the Browns a 29-24 lead over Baltimore, and the defense held on for the victory on Sunday.

While the win marked the end of a five-game losing streak, the touchdown pass itself was notable in Browns history, too.

Dan Murphy, the Cleveland Browns Director of Football Communication, shared why the game-sealing score was the longest of its kind in nearly 22 years.

“(Tillman’s) 39-yard TD marked the Browns longest game-winning receiving touchdown in the final minute of regulation since (Tim Couch) completed a 50-yard Hail Mary to Quincy Morgan with no time remaining in Week 14 in 2002 against the Jaguars,” Murphy wrote on X.

Couch was in attendance on Sunday as he was the Dawg Pound captain for the contest.

Cleveland’s win gives the team renewed hope that their playoff aspirations can still be achieved with Winston helming the offense in place of starter Deshaun Watson.

Winston finished the contest throwing for 334 yards on a 27-of-41 passing performance, and the quarterback is the first quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards this season for the Browns.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

