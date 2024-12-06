Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Opens Up About His Viral ‘Pick-Sixes’ Quote

Jameis Winston Opens Up About His Viral ‘Pick-Sixes’ Quote

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

With Deshaun Watson done for the year due to a torn Achilles, Jameis Winston has taken over as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

Though he has played well at times, he has taken Browns fans on a roller coaster with his tendency to throw interceptions, some of which have been ill-advised.

He recently gave a viral quote where he said he’s “praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes” after he had two of them in the loss to the Denver Broncos.

Winston recently explained why he made those comments.

“I do believe in prayer and I know prayer works. But I still focus on the decisions,” Winston said, via Fred Greetham of Orange and Brown Rpt.

Since entering the NFL in the 2015 season, Winston has always had tantalizing potential, but his tendency to throw the football away has made him a polarizing player.

The 2019 season was perhaps the peak of the Winston experience. As a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and threw 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the league with 30 interceptions.

With five games left in this season, the Browns, who are 3-9, have some upcoming decisions to make as far as who to keep, who to let go and which positions to prioritize in the draft and free agency.

Perhaps Winston will be adequate enough to be their starting QB in Week 1 of 2025, but at the same time, if they get a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could use it on one of the top college quarterback prospects.

NEXT:  Grant Delpit Sends A Clear Message About Facing George Pickens
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation