Jameis Winston Opens Up About His Viral ‘Pick-Sixes’ Quote

With Deshaun Watson done for the year due to a torn Achilles, Jameis Winston has taken over as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

Though he has played well at times, he has taken Browns fans on a roller coaster with his tendency to throw interceptions, some of which have been ill-advised.

He recently gave a viral quote where he said he’s “praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes” after he had two of them in the loss to the Denver Broncos.

"I know I'm better than this. I'm just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes. Like that's… not me." — Jameis Winston on his 2 pick-sixes vs. the Broncos pic.twitter.com/WRyxnhPFeJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2024

Winston recently explained why he made those comments.

“I do believe in prayer and I know prayer works. But I still focus on the decisions,” Winston said, via Fred Greetham of Orange and Brown Rpt.

#Browns Jameis Winston on his viral post-game quote of ‘praying to the Lord to take away his pick sixes’ pic.twitter.com/1953iaiTPp — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 5, 2024

Since entering the NFL in the 2015 season, Winston has always had tantalizing potential, but his tendency to throw the football away has made him a polarizing player.

The 2019 season was perhaps the peak of the Winston experience. As a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and threw 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the league with 30 interceptions.

With five games left in this season, the Browns, who are 3-9, have some upcoming decisions to make as far as who to keep, who to let go and which positions to prioritize in the draft and free agency.

Perhaps Winston will be adequate enough to be their starting QB in Week 1 of 2025, but at the same time, if they get a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could use it on one of the top college quarterback prospects.

