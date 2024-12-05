Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Grant Delpit Sends A Clear Message About Facing George Pickens

Grant Delpit Sends A Clear Message About Facing George Pickens

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The upcoming Week 14 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns isn’t just another NFL game, it’s a personal battlefield, with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Browns safety Grant Delpit at the center of an escalating rivalry.

Two weeks after their heated on-field confrontation, tensions are set to boil over again.

The Browns are gunning for a season sweep, while the Steelers are laser-focused on revenge.

This isn’t just about football; it’s about pride, reputation and settling scores, as Delpit bluntly stated recently.

“We do what we do. Let him do what he does. Let him be bad,” Delpit said of Pickens, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Their previous encounter tells a story of its own. During a snowy second-half skirmish, Pickens took an opportunistic shot at Delpit, casually tripping him from behind while Delpit was engaged with running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Delpit, not one to back down, retaliated by snatching Pickens’ mouthguard, a move that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Pickens walked away penalty-free, adding fuel to the already burning rivalry.

Delpit’s defensive prowess extends far beyond personal battles.

In Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, he was a standout performer, recording six tackles, five of them solo.

This season, Delpit has been a defensive workhorse.

He’s accumulated an impressive 78 tackles (50 solo), one pass defended and one fumble recovery, and his consistent performance and unfiltered attitude make him a player to watch in this heated AFC North showdown.

As the game approaches, one thing is certain: There won’t be any Christmas cards exchanged between Pickens and Delpit.

NEXT:  11 Browns Players Listed On Thursday's Injury Report
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation