Grant Delpit Sends A Clear Message About Facing George Pickens

The upcoming Week 14 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns isn’t just another NFL game, it’s a personal battlefield, with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Browns safety Grant Delpit at the center of an escalating rivalry.

Two weeks after their heated on-field confrontation, tensions are set to boil over again.

The Browns are gunning for a season sweep, while the Steelers are laser-focused on revenge.

This isn’t just about football; it’s about pride, reputation and settling scores, as Delpit bluntly stated recently.

“We do what we do. Let him do what he does. Let him be bad,” Delpit said of Pickens, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Their previous encounter tells a story of its own. During a snowy second-half skirmish, Pickens took an opportunistic shot at Delpit, casually tripping him from behind while Delpit was engaged with running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Delpit, not one to back down, retaliated by snatching Pickens’ mouthguard, a move that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Pickens walked away penalty-free, adding fuel to the already burning rivalry.

Delpit’s defensive prowess extends far beyond personal battles.

In Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, he was a standout performer, recording six tackles, five of them solo.

This season, Delpit has been a defensive workhorse.

He’s accumulated an impressive 78 tackles (50 solo), one pass defended and one fumble recovery, and his consistent performance and unfiltered attitude make him a player to watch in this heated AFC North showdown.

As the game approaches, one thing is certain: There won’t be any Christmas cards exchanged between Pickens and Delpit.

NEXT:

11 Browns Players Listed On Thursday's Injury Report