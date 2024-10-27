Jameis Winston Quotes Famous Rapper After Sunday’s Win

Jameis Winston delivered a standout performance for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, leading them to a stunning 29-24 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Stepping in for the injured Deshaun Watson, who’s out for the season with an Achilles injury, Winston put up impressive numbers – 334 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

His post-game interview with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis captured his infectious enthusiasm and joy following the win.

During the interview, Winston drew inspiration from famous rapper Eminem, quoting his “Lose Yourself” song:

“You only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity lasts once in a lifetime.”

You only get one shot

Do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity lasts once in a lifetime – @Eminem

– JAMEIS WINSTON@Browns QB ELECTRIC in his postgame talk with @Amanda_Balionis pic.twitter.com/LC9hH7rCip — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2024

The quote perfectly encapsulated his mindset and performance on the field.

Winston commanded attention throughout Sunday, from his viral pregame speech to his stellar on-field performance.

The win validated those who had advocated for Winston over Watson, even before the starter’s injury.

Winston’s journey from third-string quarterback just a week ago to Sunday’s hero showcased his unwavering belief in his abilities as a starter.

The contrast in quarterback performance this season has been striking.

Watson’s first seven games yielded 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, while enduring 33 sacks.

Winston’s single-game stats – accumulating over a third of Watson’s total yards and more than half his touchdowns while taking only two sacks – highlighted a marked improvement in offensive efficiency.

This victory not only demonstrated Winston’s capabilities but also injected new energy into Cleveland’s season.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Is Being Praised For Kind Gesture After Sunday's Win