Kevin Stefanski Is Being Praised For Kind Gesture After Sunday’s Win

Week 8 might be an inflection point for the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL season as they were able to upset the Baltimore Ravens 29-24.

The Browns have struggled with their offense all season long, but Jameis Winston was able to solve their woes as he was excellent through the air.

Winston took advantage of an ailing Ravens secondary by finding receivers open in the short and intermediate areas of the field.

Winston also came up big in crunch time and won the game with a strike to Cedric Tillman for a 38-yard touchdown.

It’s been an eventful week for the franchise as it mourned the death of long-time radio announcer Jim Donovan who died at the age of 68.

Following the win against Baltimore, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced he would give the game ball to Donovan’s family via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

“#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’ll give the game ball to the family of Jim Donovan,” Petrak reported.

Stefanski explained how much Donovan means to the organization and even called him a friend of his, so it’s perfectly understandable why he’d be so eager to give his family the game ball from a thrilling win.

Donovan retired from his broadcasting career earlier this year due to a battle with cancer, and his legacy will forever be tied to the Browns franchise.

While things have seemingly piled on this season for Cleveland, their win against Baltimore at least gives the fanbase something to cheer about during this rough patch.

A beloved voice of the team, Donovan will be sorely missed.

