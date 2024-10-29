Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Jameis Winston Reveals What His Halloween Costume Will Be

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are still alive, and Jameis Winston deserves plenty of credit for that.

The former No. 1 pick had a great game on Sunday to lead the team to a 29-24 upset win over the red-hot Baltimore Ravens.

Now, with the Los Angeles Chargers on deck, he’s going to blow off some steam before the big game.

In a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Winston revealed that he was going to dress up as Tupac from the film Poetic Justice (via Kyle Brandt).

“Whatever movie Tupac and Janet Jackson were in, that’s what she said we were gonna be,” Winston said.

He admittedly didn’t remember the name of the movie and claimed that his wife had made the decision for him, with her going as Janet Jackson’s character.

On a more serious note, he was confirmed as the starter for Week 9, which is far from a surprise.

He set a new franchise record for the most passing yards in a Browns debut (334), and had three touchdown passes to secure the win.

It was his first start in more than two years and he certainly impressed on the field and showed that the talent is still clearly there.

He stumbled his way to the field after both Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson left with injuries, but he clearly gives the team the best chance to win some football games right now.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If They Lose To Chargers
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

