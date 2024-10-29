Jameis Winston Reveals What His Halloween Costume Will Be

The Cleveland Browns are still alive, and Jameis Winston deserves plenty of credit for that.

The former No. 1 pick had a great game on Sunday to lead the team to a 29-24 upset win over the red-hot Baltimore Ravens.

Now, with the Los Angeles Chargers on deck, he’s going to blow off some steam before the big game.

In a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Winston revealed that he was going to dress up as Tupac from the film Poetic Justice (via Kyle Brandt).

“Whatever movie Tupac and Janet Jackson were in, that’s what she said we were gonna be,” Winston said.

Jameis Winston’s Halloween costume announcement… pic.twitter.com/dOy6VJtH8n — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 29, 2024

He admittedly didn’t remember the name of the movie and claimed that his wife had made the decision for him, with her going as Janet Jackson’s character.

On a more serious note, he was confirmed as the starter for Week 9, which is far from a surprise.

He set a new franchise record for the most passing yards in a Browns debut (334), and had three touchdown passes to secure the win.

It was his first start in more than two years and he certainly impressed on the field and showed that the talent is still clearly there.

He stumbled his way to the field after both Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson left with injuries, but he clearly gives the team the best chance to win some football games right now.

NEXT:

