Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Jameis Winston Reveals What Nick Chubb Told Him During Thursday’s Win

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jameis Winston #5 hands the ball off the Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns pulled off one of the season’s biggest upsets on Thursday night, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in a primetime affair.

The Browns were able to defeat their divisional rivals while also knocking the AFC North leaders down from their perch all alone atop the league.

The win was perhaps even sweeter for running back Nick Chubb.

Last season, the Pro Bowl running back was injured during a Week 2 contest against Pittsburgh, forcing the star player out of the game for 13 months as he recovered from multiple surgeries to repair his knee.

Scoring two touchdowns against the Steelers while also earning a victory was a special feeling for Chubb, according to veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

On “The Bark Tank” podcast, Winston revealed what Chubb said to him during the Browns’ upset victory (via X).

“He’s even keeled, but he told me he loved me … I felt it like deep in his heart, like we making eye-contact, and I’m getting an ‘I love you’ from Nick Chubb, and I’m just like, ‘Man, I love you, too, bro.’ Like, this is what we do it for. So I knew it meant something,” Winston said.

Chubb finished the contest rushing for 59 yards on 20 carries while also catching one pass for a single yard.

Winston was his usual steady self, completing 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 219 yards and an interception late in the game.

The Browns are back in action this week, traveling to Denver to face the Broncos for a primetime Monday Night Football contest.

Browns Nation