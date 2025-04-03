Jameis Winston Sends A Message To Browns Fans

For the 2025 season, quarterback Jameis Winston is relocating from Northeast Ohio to New York after spending the 2024 campaign with the Cleveland Browns.

He tried to keep things under control last season after starter Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles in October, and he didn’t do too badly in that regard.

He took to his Instagram account to thank the Browns fans for their support.

“One moment I’ll never forget — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history. The energy, the emotion, the unity — we all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest. To the amazing men and women who make this city special: thank you. You’ve made a lasting impact on our lives, helping us rise to a greater calling — one rooted in unity, service, and love. Wishing you continued blessings, prosperity, and nothing but the best,” Winston wrote.

Jameis was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after he had thrown for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns while winning numerous awards in two seasons at Florida State University.

He showed plenty of promise as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by notching 4,042 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns, plus six rushing touchdowns, which earned him a Pro Bowl spot.

In 2019, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards, but he also had a league-high 30 interceptions.

In 12 games with the Browns in 2024, he had 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and he put Browns fans through a bit of the rollercoaster that is the Winston experience.

Cleveland will have the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, and some feel they will use it on Shedeur Sanders, the talented but polarizing quarterback from the University of Colorado.

