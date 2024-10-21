Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns lost more than their fifth consecutive game today against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the second quarter, the squad also lost their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While several players were upset with how the fans handled the loss, Jameis Winston used some of his postseason time to discuss the loss of Watson for the remainder of the season.

The X account 92.3 The Fan revealed those comments after the game as Winston spoke highly of the athlete who was booed following his injury on Sunday.

“I see the way he fights,” Winston said, adding, “I see the way he works and I know who he is as a person and as an NFL quarterback. And that’s all I have to say to address him. I’m sending up my prayers. I already prayed for his leg and I will continue.”

Winston entered the game in the fourth quarter as the emergency quarterback after being displaced before the game by Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the No. 2 position.

In relief of Thompson-Robinson (who suffered a finger injury in the loss), the veteran Winston completed five of his 11 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Thompson-Robinson had a dreadful afternoon, finishing 11-of-24 for 82 yards and two interceptions and a fumble in relief of Watson.

The debate after Watson’s injury will now center on which quarterback will start the next contest, another home game against AFC North foe Baltimore.

At 1-6, the Browns would become only the second team in NFL history to reach the playoffs with this record to begin the year, joining the 1970 Bengals.

