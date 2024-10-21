Browns Nation

Monday, October 21, 2024
Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts About Nick Chubb’s Return

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns fakes a hand-off to Nick Chubb #24 in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns gave fans something to cheer for on Sunday during their team’s 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland welcomed back running back Nick Chubb after more than a year, showing their love for him during the pregame presentation of the team’s star athlete.

He gave them something else to cheer for in the loss as cashed in a fourth-down carry at the goal line with a one-yard touchdown, his first in more than 13 months.

Fans weren’t the only ones excited to see Chubb find paydirt in his return Sunday.

Analyst Scott Petrak caught up with veteran Jameis Winston after the game, and the quarterback revealed his happiness for Chubb’s scoring rush.

“I’m so happy for him to get a touchdown his first game back,” Winston said, adding, “I know how much the fans love him. I’m happy for him to get his feet back wet, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do moving forward.”

Chubb was limited in his workload during his first NFL action of the season, but the running back finished with 11 carries for 22 yards and the score while he hauled in one of his three targets for 10 yards against the Bengals.

The running back was the team’s second-leading rusher on the day, trailing only quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as he had a 34-yard run en route to finishing with 44 yards.

Cleveland returns home this week as the Browns will host another AFC North foe with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town on October 27.

