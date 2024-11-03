Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts On Myles Garrett’s Performance

Entering the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett had been held without a sack for three straight contests.

In his NFL career, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had not been more than four games without a sack.

He ended his drought today against the Chargers in a big way.

Garrett dropped quarterback Justin Herbert three times on Sunday en route to his best performance this season.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston – who after a terrific first start last week struggled against Los Angeles today – shared his thoughts after the game with analyst Camryn Justice about Garrett’s performance (via X).

“I’m not amazed – it’s really amazing … I just want to do better for him,” Winston said.

Garrett finished the game with five tackles, which tied him for third on the team in that category.

For the season, Garrett now has seven sacks and 23 tackles.

Linebacker Devin Bush led the team in tackles as he had eight total on the day.

The Browns defense produced a strong pass rush on Sunday, recording six total sacks against the Chargers.

Still, Cleveland could not overcome three Browns turnovers, and the squad was not as efficient in converting third downs in Winston’s second contest manning the offense.

Cleveland has now lost six of its past seven games this season, and the loss could potentially eliminate the team from postseason contention this year.

The Browns – who fall to 2-7 on the year – will enjoy a bye next weekend.

