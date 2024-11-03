Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Chargers

Once it became official that star quarterback Deshaun Watson was done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff had to turn to veteran journeyman Jameis Winston to lead the way, which wasn’t a bad option.

Initially, the move to Winston was a breath of fresh air for the Browns, as he was able to help lead the team to a surprising win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, leading to some optimism that the season might not be over just yet.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, that upset win over the Ravens, who might be the best team in the league, might have been a fluke, as the Browns came back down to earth in Week 9 against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers came into Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland and dominated from start to finish, with Justin Herbert and company basically doing whatever they wanted to do on Sunday, resulting in a 17-point blowout win.

Even though Winston helped guide the team to victory last week against the Ravens, he did not play well against Los Angeles, throwing three interceptions, prompting questions to Stefanski after the game about whether the veteran quarterback would remain the starter moving forward via 92.3 The Fan.

“Yes. Those are the type of things, we just have to play better as a football team,” Stefanski said.

At 2-7, the Browns are limping toward a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign, as there seems to be little hope that the team can turn things around no matter who is under center in Cleveland.

That said, there’s no need to make a change, and riding the season out with Winston at the helm makes sense, even if it leads to more cringeworthy performances.

