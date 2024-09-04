Jameis Winston Unveils New Role Off The Field For 2024 Season

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Jameis Winston during the offseason, shoring up one of the team’s biggest needs with a veteran Pro Bowl quarterback looking for an opportunity with a new team.

Since arriving in Cleveland, fans have realized the softer and sillier side of Winston as the quarterback has opened up multiple times in front of a microphone.

It’s that outgoing, loveable personality that will make Winston a perfect fit for the new role he’s assuming this year off the field.

The BIGPLAY Cleveland Show shared a video of the news on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as Winston will be a part of the podcast’s regular cast during the NFL regular season.

“Jameis Winston will join the show before every Browns home game for his own, unique segment,” the social media post explained.

The biggest sports show in Cleveland just got bigger. Jameis Winston will join the show before every Browns home game for his own, unique segment. Welcome to @BIGPLAY, @Jaboowins. pic.twitter.com/EVa2MdDkx3 — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) September 4, 2024

The video clip shows Winston’s first segment on the show as the backup quarterback introduced himself to the audience.

“When I first got to Cleveland, they asked me, ‘Jameis, what are you here for,'” Winston said, adding, “I’m here to make big plays, so it just happened to correlate that you guys are here with (BIGPLAY).”

Analyst Gabriella Kreuz shared photographs of herself with Winston, calling him a “coworker” for the next four months.

A very Winston welcome🤪 Looking forward to some fun w/ our new @BIGPLAY coworker this #browns season ! pic.twitter.com/RT7JUUbtEl — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) September 4, 2024

Podcast host Nick Pedone revealed on X that Winston’s addition had been in the works for quite some time.

“So excited to make some great content with Jameis Winston all season long,” Pedone added on his social media post.

Appreciate all of the support tonight. Been working on this for a minute now. Wait until you see what we have coming soon 👀 So excited to make some great content with Jameis Winston all season long. pic.twitter.com/IfsG2hYgxy — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) September 4, 2024

After this week, Winston’s next appearance would be in two weeks when the Browns return home to face the New York Giants.

