James Hudson Sends A Message To Fans After Surgery

The Cleveland Browns face a critical juncture as they gear up for their Week 6 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a 1-4 record, this road game has become a must-win scenario for the Browns, who are desperately trying to avoid slipping further into a 1-5 hole.

Compounding their challenges, offensive lineman James Hudson III, who has started three games this season, recently underwent shoulder surgery.

Hudson shared the news on Instagram with a message for the fans, stating, “Fresh outta surgery grind starts now! Any of my guys know the work don’t stop 😤 appreciate the team, best docs in the world!”

#Browns T James Hudson III announces on IG he had shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/cSETaG0f60 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 10, 2024

Hudson’s injury troubles began during the Browns’ loss to the Raiders, causing him to miss last week’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Now in his fourth NFL season after being drafted out of Cincinnati in 2021, Hudson has been a valuable asset for the Browns.

His versatility has been crucial, especially given the team’s ongoing injury woes at the tackle position.

Hudson has appeared in 49 games, starting 17, and has primarily played left tackle this season.

However, he was also called upon to fill in at right tackle in Week 3 when the team benched Dawand Jones.

The severity of Hudson’s injury became apparent in Week 4 against the Raiders.

Despite playing every offensive snap, he reaggravated his shoulder during the game, which ultimately led to the need for surgery.

As the Browns navigate this challenging period, they’ll need to find ways to compensate for Hudson’s absence and shore up their offensive line.

