Viral Video Captures Jameis Winston Dancing During Warm-Ups

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns made multiple additions to their roster, but none have been more prominent than those in the quarterback room.

Cleveland parted ways with multiple quarterbacks in 2024, opting to retain second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson while bringing in veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston.

Since he arrived in Cleveland, Winston has become a fan favorite with his infectious personality and light-hearted demeanor.

Those traits were on display Thursday as the Browns went through their warm-ups, evidenced by the viral video analyst Camryn Justice shared on X of the incident.

#Browns QB Jameis Winston jammin out to Michael Jackson during warm-ups, hittin the moves. pic.twitter.com/7eZTtR3SRN — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 10, 2024

In the video, Winston and his teammates are in line running to warm up before the practice when Winston stops.

As he’s looking at the sideline, Winston nails one of pop artist Michael Jackson’s signature moves as a 1980s song by Jackson is playing over the loudspeakers.

After he makes the move, Winston immediately returns to the drill and goes back across the field.

Winston has had a limited impact during his time in Cleveland to date.

The former Pro Bowl athlete has played in three games and came in for a total of 10 snaps this year.

Until Sunday’s 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, Winston’s role had primarily been as a fourth-down quarterback who could either run for the first down or hand off to a running back in hopes of getting short fourth-down conversions.

As a 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback, Winston’s been invaluable in that role and aided in the Browns converting nine of the 15 fourth-down conversions they’ve attempted.

